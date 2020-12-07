CEO of Kerry Airport says money lost on investment was airport’s private capital

The CEO of Kerry Airport says money lost on an investment was the airport’s private capital.

The airport made a loss of over €300,000 on a bank-managed investment, which was due to mature at the end of March when the pandemic began and markets crashed.

CEO of Kerry Airport John Mulhern addressed the loss during an online meeting of Kerry County Council.

He said they aren’t in the business of investing in risks, adding they’d a net gain of €300,000 since 2017.

Mr Mulhern said any investments made by the bank were to protect Kerry Airport’s capital.