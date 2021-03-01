CEO and founder of Tralee company hopes job creation will bring people to Kerry

The CEO and founder of ViClarity hopes the creation of jobs by his company will bring people to Kerry.

It was announced on Friday that a US consultancy firm will rebrand under the name of ViClarity, a Tralee-based software provider.

ViClarity, which is a leading governance, risk and compliance technology provider, merged with PolicyWorks LLC, a consultancy firm from Iowa, last year.

The rebranding of ViClarity’s US partner is expected to create up to 15 jobs in its Tralee headquarters this year.

CEO and founder of ViClarity, Ogie Sheehy, says he hopes the creation of jobs, and the shift to remote working, will mean the company can attract people back to Kerry.