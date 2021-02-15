Central Pharma to begin production at idle IDA site this year

Central Pharma is set to begin production this year at a Tralee site that has been idle for almost four years.

That’s according to Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar.

Mr Varadkar gave an update on the company’s plans for the Tralee site in response to a question by Kerry TD Brendan Griffin.

IDA Ireland developed a multi-million-euro advanced technology building at the Kerry Technology Park in Tralee, which has been idle since its completion in March 2017.

In December 2018, UK based company Central Pharma announced it was establishing a €2 million specialised packaging and supply centre in the IDA facility.

This was expected to create 150 jobs over five years.

The company announced in January of last year that its plans to move into the Tralee site had been delayed.

In response to a question on this matter by Kerry TD Brendan Griffin, Leo Varadkar said the IDA has informed him that the company expects to begin production in 2021.

He added Central Pharma has given assurances that it remains committed to its plans for the site.

Mr Varadkar also said recruitment is currently underway for lead staff, with further hires to follow.