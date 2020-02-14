Central Bank Governor visits Kerry

The Governor of the Central Bank met with business people and students in Tralee and Killorglin today.

Gabriel Makhlouf was in the county as part of the Central Bank’s outreach programme.

He met with representatives from the Kerry Business Women’s Network and the Tom Crean Business Incubation Centre.

Governor Makhlouf also visited Killorglin’s RDI Hub where he heard how the organisation facilitates research and development in the fintech sector.

He also met students of Mercy Mounthawk Secondary School, Tralee and IT Tralee.