Centenary of West Kerry ambush marked later today

The centenary of an ambush in West Kerry will be marked today.

Three men died during the Lispole Ambush, which occurred in March 1921, when a group of up to 30 IRA men were attacked by Black and Tans in the village.

Tom Hawley died at the scene, local man Tom Ashe was wounded and died later from his injuries, while Maurice Fitzgerald died earlier on the same day in a related incident.

Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, it’s hoped to mark the centenary officially when COVID-19 restrictions lessen later in the year.