It has been a fantastic 5 years for the Kerry minors, winning the the last 5 All-Ireland Minor Football Championships.

We look back on those 5 seasons, showing their progression from the first All-Ireland title in 2014 to the 2018 five in a row victory.

2014 Review

https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/2014MINORSmp3.mp3





2015 Review

https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/mp32015MINORS.mp3

2016 Review

https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/mp32016MINORS.mp3

2017 Review

https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/mp32017MINORS.mp3