CCC To Meet Tonight To Decide On Fixture List For 2020

The CCC of Kerry GAA will meet tonight to further discuss the proposed fixture list for the County for 2020.

It follows on from a virtual meeting of County Committee last night.

The CCC will tonight review all feedback received from the clubs and District Boards in relation to the draft fixture programme issued earlier in the month.

A host of requests have been forthcoming, including that:

Two teams instead of one qualify from the group stages of the Club Championship

There is no relegation or promotion in the Club Championships

Club Championships are completed before the commencement of the County Championship

Use the Christy Ring format in the County Senior Hurling Championship

Extra games for teams participating in the Intermediate Hurling Championship.

Resume the County Leagues, with rounds 2 and 3 played during the extra weekends allowed

Stay with the timetable and let clubs use the extra weeks to prepare better

& allow extra space between competitions.

These requests and more will be considered by the CCC tonight. A fixtures programme will then go forward for approval by the management committee tomorrow, with a finalised fixture list to be announced later in the week.