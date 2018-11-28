Caution urged as Storm Diana results in orange wind warning for Kerry

Winds of up to 130km per hour are expected in Kerry and other several parts of the country today.

An orange wind warning is in place for Kerry, Cork and Waterford, while a yellow warning is in place for the rest of the country.

Kerry County Council says Strand Street in Dingle is impassable due to flooding, and there are trees down at Aughils near Inch, on main road near Lispole, on Conor Pass, and on main road at Kilgarvan.





A number of flights at Cork and Dublin airports have been cancelled or delayed as a result.

The 7.30am Kerry Dublin Aer Lingus Regional flight was cancelled this morning due to the adverse weather.

All other flights to and from Kerry Airport are expected to operate as normal.

There are three power outages in the Beaufort area resulting in loss of electricity to over 300 customers; ESB Networks expects power to be restored before 10 o’clock this morning.

Motorists are being urged to consider that pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists could be blown off course.

Met Eireann Meteorologist Matthew Martin says the South and West will be the worst affected.