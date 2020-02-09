Caution urged during orange weather warning

KCC and Gardai are advising motorists to drive with extreme caution on the counties roads this morning as a code orange weather warning remains in place for the county.

The wind warning remains in place until 12 noon.

There are reports of trees down on the Scartaglen Road outside Castleisland and near the Killarney Heights Hotel on the Killarney to Cork Road.

The R563 Milltown road is currently closed near the Golden Nugget due to fallen trees

There are also reports of flooding in the Kenmare area and at Greenview Terrace in Tralee.

Kerry County Councils Emergency line to report any issues is 066 7183588, or ESB networks on 1850 372 999.

There are reported power outages in Rathmore, Gurranebane, Kenmare, Castleisland, Causeway, Ballybunion and Coolcoran with power expected to be restored by 3pm according to the ESB Powercheck app.

The Aer Lingus regional flight from Kerry to Dublin due to depart at 9am this morning was cancelled due to the severe weather alert.

A bus option has transferred passengers from Kerry Airport to Dublin.

The Road Safety Authority’s Brian Farrell has this advice when driving in heavy rain:

Clip:10farrell-storm