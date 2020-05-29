Caution urged as no lifeguards patrolling Kerry beaches this weekend

People are being urged to be extra vigilant if visiting Kerry beaches this weekend as there will be no lifeguards in place.

Lifeguards usually start patrolling the county’s beaches at the start of June, but the process has been delayed this year because of COVID-19.

That’s according to Director of Environment with Kerry County Council, John Breen, who’s urging caution.

People are reminded that only those living within five kilometres of beaches can access them, and they’re only for exercise and not stationary activity such as sun bathing.

Director of Environment with Kerry County Council, John Breen is advising there are strong offshore winds forecast, which will be very dangerous for the use of inflatables.

This follows the rescue of a five-year-old girl at Littor Strand in North Kerry yesterday, after the lilo she was on drifted out to sea.