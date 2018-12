Gardai and Kerry County Council are advising motorists to drive with caution this morning following gale force winds and heavy rain overnight.

The Killorglin Road is diverted at Ballymalis due to surface water and Foiladown Road at Glenflesk is also closed due to flooding.

Meanwhile, around 200 customers are without power in Kenmare, Kilgarvan, Rathmore and Woodford; ESB crews are working to repair the faults and hope to have power restored later today.