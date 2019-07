A 48-year-old Causeway man has been located safe and well.

Gardaí made an appeal for the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts Denis Gerard Slattery, who is known as DG, yesterday.

He had been missing from his home in Clashmealcon, Causeway since July 23rd.

Gardaí have confirmed he has been found safe and well, and they thanked the public for their assistance.