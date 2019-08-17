Causeway & Lixnaw Progress To County Senior Hurling Final

Causeway will progress to the Garvey’s SuperValu County Senior Hurling Final.

They beat St Brendan’s this afternoon on a score of 1-16 to 0-13

Causeway had the game in the bag from the early stages of the match. This was backed up after they managed to put a goal on the scoreboard in the 12th minute.

At the half-time whistle, Causeway were leading 1-05 to 0-03.

The Ardfert side seemed to have come out of the dressing room with much more ambition for the 2nd half but if St Brendan’s were to make a comeback, they’d need goals opposed to points. However, St Brendan’s powered on with the points and they were only 3 points behind after 10 minutes into the second half.

Causeway were under much more pressure but they still managed to keep a 3 or 4 point lead. At the 20th minute of the 2nd half it was Causeway 1-11 St Brendan’s 0-12.

St Brendan’s kept pushing on hard and slowly caught up to Causeway to close the gap at one stage to a 1 point difference. The pressure was now on big time for Causeway.

An additional 5 minutes gave Causeway a bit more time to defend their lead and ensure they secured a place in the final.

Following a tight ending, Causeway maintained that all important lead, which landed them in the Garvey’s SuperValu County Senior Hurling Final.

The full-time score was Causeway 1-16 St Brendan’s 0-13.

Lixnaw are back in the Final.

The reigning champions defeated Kilmoyley 15 points to 12 in a low scoring encounter to go through to the decider next Sunday.

Lixnaw led by two after quarter of an hour, 5 points to 3, but trailed by two at the break; 0-8 to 0-6.

Kilmoyley managed just 4 points in the second period as Lixnaw gradually took over. Lixnaw brought it to 8 points all before opening up a 3 point lead by the 50 minute mark at 12 points to 9.

They went on to win by a 3 point margin.