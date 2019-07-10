Causeway and Lixnaw to meet in Round 2A of Garveys County Senior Hurling Championship

Causeway will face Lixnaw in the pick of the second round of the Garveys County Senior Hurling Championship.

The draws for Round 2A (the winners’ round) and 2B (losers’ round) of the Garveys County Senior Hurling Championship were made live during the lunchtime sports bulletin.

The other tie in 2A sees St. Brendans Ardfert face the winners of the first round replay between Crotta O’Neills and Ballyduff.

In 2B Kilmoyley will take on Abbeydorney, while Ballyheigue will play the losers of that replay between Crotta and Ballyduff.

The replay between Crotta and Ballyduff has been provisionally scheduled for Friday July 19th in Austin Stack Park, with a 7pm throw in.

The Round 2 fixtures in the Garveys County SHC are due to then take place on the weekend of July 27th/28th.