Causeway Injury-Free Ahead Of Round 3 Of Garveys SHC

Causeway have a fully-fit squad for Saturday’s Garveys Senior Hurling Championship fixture with Ballyduff.

The two arch rivals meet in Austin Stack Park in the first of a double-header on Saturday evening.

Causeway have had a mixed campaign in the championship so far, having beaten Kilmoyley before losing to Lixnaw.

Star forward Brandon Barrett was taken off with a knee injury, but Causeway boss Stephen Goggin has confirmed their entire squad is fit and ready to go.

Throw in on Saturday is at 5 o’clock.