Causeway are holding an Oscars night at the Ballyroe Heights Hotel at 8pm this Friday March 6th. All proceeds towards playground and community hall. Ticket price is €30. Tickets available at Hanly’s Shop.
Tralee councillor says HAP tenants feel discriminated against
A Kerry county councillor claims that tenants on the Housing Assistance Payment scheme feel discriminated against.The issue was raised at the recent Tralee Municipal...
33 patients on trolleys at UHK today
There are 33 patients waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry today.According to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, there's a total...
Cllr says all election counts should be held in Tralee
A Kerry county councillor says all future election counts should be held in Tralee.Cllr Mikey Sheehy tabled the motion at the recent Tralee Municipal...
Footprints – March 3rd, 2020
Mike Lynch, archivist with Kerry Library, joins Jerry in studio to discuss some of the stories that made the headlines exactly 100 years ago...
Resources for End of Life Care: One Family’s Story – March 3rd, 2020
‘James’ (not his real name) tells Jerry that his terminally ill father who has been sent home for his final days has been left...
The Risk Coronavirus Poses to Cystic Fibrosis Suffers – March 3rd, 2020
Jerry speaks to Phillip Watt, CEO of Cystic Fibrosis Ireland, about the real threat COVID-19 poses to members of the CF community.