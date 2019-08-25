Causeway Finally Claim County Senior Hurling Championship Title After 21 Years

Causeway have broken their 21 year losing streak in the Garvey’s SuperValu County Senior Hurling Championship.

This afternoon they faced last years title holders Lixnaw in Austin Stack’s Park, where they won on a score of 2-13 to 1-13.

Causeway came out as the stronger team from the start. Not only did they have the first point of the game but they also managed to secure the first goal.

https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Causeway-goal.mp3

This crucial score by Colum Hearty in the 28th minute is what put them ahead by 5 points at half-time, where the scoreboard read Causeway 1-07 Lixnaw 0-05.

The second half proved to be tougher for both sides, as Lixnaw knew they had to push themselves if they were to be in with a chance.

Causeway not only had to also push themselves hard but they needed to defend their goal line if they wanted that title for the first time since 1998.

This is exactly what they did. The points kept coming and Lixnaw were starting to struggle to keep up.

However with 4 minutes left, Lixnaw were awarded a penalty which they would need to get to put Causeway under more pressure.

Lixnaw fired the sliotar into the back of the net to make it a 3 point game.

Despite Lixnaws last minute push, there wasn’t enough time to grab that extra goal.

Casueway have put an end to their drought on a full-time score of Causeway 2-13 Lixnaw 1-13.