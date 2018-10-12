Causeway Comprehensive School’s Open Night takes place on Thursday October 18th. Its open to
all 5th and 6th class students with tours of the school starting at 6pm, followed by the principal
address at 8pm. Over 85% of our students progress to third level colleges. So Come along
and experience why Causeway Comprehensive School continues to inspire its students.
Causeway Comprehensive School’s Open Night takes place on Thursday October 18th.
Causeway Comprehensive School’s Open Night takes place on Thursday October 18th. Its open to