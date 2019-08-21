Causeway Carrying No Injuries For Garveys SHC Final

Causeway are injury free ahead of the County Hurling Final.

The Garveys Senior Hurling Championship takes place this Sunday, with Causeway up against Lixnaw at Austin Stack Park.

Causeway defeated St. Brendan’s Ardfert just last weekend to reach the decider.

But manager Stephen Goggin has said despite the short turnaround, they have a fully fit squad for Sunday’s clash.

Throw-in at Austin Stack Park is at 3:15