Causeway Action Group in association with MS Ireland are holding a tractor run through North Kerry this evening from 3.30pm to 8pm. Please support!
Over €25 million allocated for Kerry’s national roads
Over €25 million has been allocated for Kerry's national roads next year.The announcement has been made by Kerry Fine Gael TD and Minister of...
Tousist boy waiting for bed in Crumlin undergoes emergency surgery at UHK
A seven-year-old Tuosist boy who's waiting over a week for a bed at Crumlin Children's Hospital, is recovering from emergency surgery.Michael O'Sullivan, who has...
Kerry FAI council member says grassroots football would continue if organisation folded
An FAI senior council member from Kerry says grassroots football would still continue if the organisation folded.Sport Minister Shane Ross yesterday told the Oireachtas...
Medical Matters | South Doc – December 17th, 2019
For our final medical matters of the year, Dr Eamon Shanahan answers your general queries for the final time this year. He also talks...
The Beauty Spot | December – December 17th, 2019
Mary O’Donnell answers your beauty queries and shares her tips for the final time this year.
Appealing For A Bed In Crumlin – December 17th, 2019
Jean O’Sullivan from Tousist, whose son Michael is 7, is waiting in UHK for more than 2 weeks for a transfer to Crumlin, however...