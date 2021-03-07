Catherine Sheehy (née Doyle), Ballymacelligott, Co Kerry, and Dooradoyle, Limerick. A private family funeral will take place for Catherine with the Requiem Mass being celebrated at 11am on Tuesday in St. Brendan’s Church, Clogher, followed by interment in Nohoval Cemetery, Castleisland. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Midwestern Centre Cancer Foundation, care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Family Information:- Dearest daughter of Richard and the late Myra, adored mother of Gary & Dylan, sister of Joe, Moira, Tony, Irene & Richard and devoted partner of Mike. Sadly missed by her loving family, her Goddaughters Caoimhe & Sadhbh, nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 10 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

