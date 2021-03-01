Catherine Lyons, Clahane, Ballyard, Tralee.

Beloved daughter of the late Anne and Patrick. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sister Margaret, brother-in-law James O’Connor, nephews Eoin and Ciaran, nieces Rose, Carol and Orla, uncles Edward, Jack and Jim, aunt Eileen, extended family, neighbours and her many friends. R.I.P

A private family Funeral will take place for Catherine, with the Requiem Mass being celebrated in St. John’s Church, Tralee, on Tuesday at 12 noon, Mass will be live-streamed on www.stjohns.ie with burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Kerry or care of Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel.

