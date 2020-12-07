Catherine (Kitty) McEnery (née Cox), Tubbertureen, Moyvane and late of Kilcox Lower, Lisselton.

Predeceased by her husband Denny and sister Maureen. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sons Denis, John, Liam, Tom, Leonard and Aidan, daughter Margaret Doherty (Templeglantine), her 23 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, brother Tom, Sisters Ann and Nodie, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

A private family Funeral will take place for Kitty, with the Requiem Mass being celebrated in the Church of the Assumption, Moyvane, on Tuesday afternoon at 2 pm.

Burial afterwards in the Old Cemetery, Knockanure.

House private, please.

