Catherine (Kitty) Finucane (née Murphy), Oakland’s Nursing Home, Derry, Listowel & late of Manchester & Tarbert.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at her son Mike’s Residence, Main St., Tarbert this (Sunday) evening from 5pm – 7pm. Removal on Monday morning to St. Mary’s Church, Tarbert for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s New Cemetery, Tarbert.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR