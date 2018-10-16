Catherine (Kitty) Crowe (née O’Donnell) , Station House, Ashe St., & The Kerries, Tralee & formerly of Annascaul.

Reposing at Hogan’s Funeral Home, North Circular Road, Tralee tomorrow (Wednesday) from 5pm – 7pm, followed by removal to St. John’s Church. Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday at 12noon. Funeral immediately afterwards to New Rath Cemetery. House Private please.
Latest News
North Kerry farmer tells trial he just snapped on morning of alleged murder
A north Kerry farmer told Gardai he just snapped on the morning of an alleged murder.63-year-old Michael Ferris of Rattoo, Ballyduff has pleaded not...
New Day Service for Stroke Patients in Tralee and Listowel – October 16th, 2018
The stroke day service which will start in November will provide nursing and physiotherapy supports to help patients through the rehabilitation process after a...
Bird’s Eye View – October 16th, 2018
Every month, Frank King joins Jerry O’Sullivan to answer your queries about birds and wildlife in general.
The Brexit Effect on Killarney’s UK Twin Town – October 16th, 2018
Killarney is twinned with Kendal in Cumbria which is in the North West of England. Kendal is part of the South Lakeland district which...
Gavin Duffy on his Presidential Campaign and Last Night’s TV Debate – October 16th,...
Jerry interviewed the businessman and Dragons’ Den star about his campaign and also quizzed him about last night’s TV debate on Claire Byrne Live....
Latest Sports
Geelong Unhappy At O’Connor Participation In County Championship
The Australian Rules website is reporting that Mark O’Connor had to apologise to Geelong for playing for Dingle in the Garvey’s Super Valu County...
Nagle Said To Have Split From Meeke
Autosport.com are reporting that Kerry’s Paul Nagle has split from Kris Meeke.The pair had been competing with Citroen in the WRC but split from...
Evening Sports Update
SOCCERMartin O'Neill is vowing that his Republic of Ireland side will take the game to Wales tonight.The sides meet in the return fixture...