Catherine (Kitty) Crowe (née O’Donnell) , Station House, Ashe St., & The Kerries, Tralee & formerly of Annascaul.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Hogan’s Funeral Home, North Circular Road, Tralee tomorrow (Wednesday) from 5pm – 7pm, followed by removal to St. John’s Church. Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday at 12noon. Funeral immediately afterwards to New Rath Cemetery. House Private please.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR