Catherine (Katty Mae) O’Halloran, Forths, Ballyduff.

Reposing at Lawlor’s Funeral Home, Ballyduff on Thursday evening (Dec 27th), from 5pm – 7pm, followed by removal at 7pm to SS Peter & Paul’s Church. Requiem Mass will take place on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Rathela Cemetery. House private please. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

