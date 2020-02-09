Catherine (Kathy/Kay) Quill, Cahergal Avenue, Cork and formerly Coolnohill, Kilgarvan

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Lying in Repose at the Coburg Street, Funeral Home of Jerh. O’ Connor Cork. Removal at 7:00 pm on Monday evening to St. Joseph’s Church, Mayfield. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11:00 am. Funeral afterwards in Clondrohid Cemetery, Macroom, Co. Cork

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR