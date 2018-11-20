reposing at her home in Scrahan on Wednesday from 4 to 7pm followed by removal to The Church of St. Kentigern, Eyeries. Requiem mass on Thursday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Gort na Bulliga Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Irish Guide Dogs.
Latest News
Bird’s Eye View – November 20th, 2018
Admin -
Frank King was in studio this morning to answer your queries about birds and wildlife. Swans and crows featured among the questions.
I Could Only Recognise My Son from his Tattoo – November 20th, 2018
Admin -
Yesterday, at Tralee Circuit Criminal Court, the mother of a Castleisland man, who was seriously assaulted, described how she could only identify her son...
Eta Barry nee Flynn, Sleepy Hollow, Knockulcare, Mountcollins, Co. Limerick
REPOSING AT HARNETT’S FUNERAL HOME, THE SQUARE, ABBEYFEALE tomorrow WEDNESDAY FROM 6.00 P.M. FOLLOWED BY REMOVAL AT 8.00 P.M. TO THE CHURCH OF THE...
Catherine ‘Kathleen’ Lowney, Cork City and formerly of Scrahan, Urhan
reposing at her home in Scrahan on Wednesday from 4 to 7pm followed by removal to The Church of St. Kentigern, Eyeries. Requiem mass...
Decision to refuse north Kerry solar farm appealed
A decision by Kerry County Council to refuse permission for a solar farm in north Kerry has been appealed to An Bord Pleanala.Terra Solar...
Latest Sports
Evening Sports Update
RUGBYAnother Ireland international is facing a race against time to be fit for the Six Nations.Kieran Marmion has been ruled out until...
Kerry School Into Basketball Semi Finals
Mercy Mounthawk Tralee are through to the Subway Boys U14 Schools Cup semi-finals.They’ve beaten Crescent Comprehensive 50-26 and CBC Cork 51-9 in the qualifying...
Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBYConnacht scum half Kieran Marmion is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.The 26 year old requires surgery on an ankle injury and will...