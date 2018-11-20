Catherine ‘Kathleen’ Lowney, Cork City and formerly of Scrahan, Urhan

reposing at her home in Scrahan on Wednesday from 4 to 7pm followed by removal to The Church of St. Kentigern, Eyeries. Requiem mass on Thursday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Gort na Bulliga Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Irish Guide Dogs.

