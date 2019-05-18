Catherine ‘Kathleen’ Liston née Cronin, Direen, Athea, Co. Limerick and formerly of Bearkilla, Lixnaw

Reposing at her residence at Direen, Athea, Co. Limerick on Sunday from 4 to 8pm. Funeral arriving at St. Bartholemew’s Church, Athea on Monday for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Athea.
Latest News
Most of Ireland South MEPs claimed over €600,000 in expenses over five years
New figures reveal most Ireland South MEPs claimed €600,000 each in expenses during their terms in Brussels.On a national scale, Midlands-Northwest MEP Mairead McGuinness...
190 additional parking spaces to be provided in Killarney in coming weeks
190 additional parking spaces will be provided in Killarney in the coming weeks.Kerry County Council confirmed that the Rock Road car and bus park...
Community Games Review
Nelius Collins reports on the latest Community Games action
Munster Matchplay Pitch N Putt Championships Review
Pitch n Putt's Munster Matchplay Championships are on in Tipperary this weekend.Tim Scannell reports from day one
Kerry Footballer Geaney Looks Ahead To 2019 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship
AIB’s launch of the 2019 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship has taken place.Kerry footballer Paul Geaney was among those to attend the event and speak...
