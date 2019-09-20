Catherine ‘Kathleen’ Boyle née O’Neill, The Old Rectory, Meanus, Castlemaine.

Reposing at her family home, The Old Rectory, Meanus, Castlemaine tomorrow Saturday (Sept 21st) from 5pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm on Saturday evening to St. Cartach’s Church, Church of Ireland, Kiltallagh, Castlemaine. Funeral service on Sunday at 2.30pm. Private cremation in the Island Crematorium Cork. No flowers please.