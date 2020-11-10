Catherine Ita O’Connor (née Harnett)

Rathoran, Kilmorna, Listowel and late of Purt, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick.

A private family Funeral will take place for Catherine Ita, with the Requiem Mass being celebrated in The Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale, on Wednesday morning at 11 a.m, which will be live-streamed on www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish , with burial afterwards in the Old Cemetery, the Square, Abbeyfeale.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Kerry.

Predeceased by her husband Davy, son David and grandson David. Sadly missed by her sons John, Jim and Morgan, daughters Carina, Geraldine, Mary and Cora, her 24 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sister-in-law Bridie (Ennis), nephews,nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and many friends. R.I.P

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

