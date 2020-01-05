Catherine Doherty nee O’Brien, Grove Avenue, Finglas, Dublin and formerly of Main Street, Ballyduff

reposing at her residence in Ballyduff on Monday from 5 to 7pm followed by removal to St. Peter and Paul’s Church, Ballyduff. Requiem mass on Tuesday at 11 O Clock. Mass of the Dead will take place on Wednesday at 10am in St. Canice’s Roman Catholic Church, Finglas, Dublin followed by interment in Glasnevin Cemetery.
Latest News
Evening Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESFor the first time in 33 years Tipperary's Borris-Ileigh will contest the AIB All-Ireland senior club hurling final.They've between St Thomas' of Galway...
Kerry Schoolboys and Girls League Team Of The Week
Padraig Harnett reveals his VITHIT Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Team Of The Week
Team Tom McCarthys Round Out Weekend in Style
Team Tom McCarthys St Marys completed 2 wins in 2 days this afternoon.Yesterday they defeated Swords Thunder before facing Tipperary Knights this afternoon.Mary's winning...
Housing development in Killarney given green light
A development of apartments and townhouses in Killarney has been given planning permission by An Bord Pleanala.Kerry County Council granted permission, subject to conditions,...
Two Kerry social enterprises receive government grants
Two Kerry social enterprises are set to receive government grants.Comhlacht Forbartha An Ghleanna and Cumann Tithiochta na Dromoda / Ionad Lae will receive €15,000...
Latest Sports
Evening Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESFor the first time in 33 years Tipperary's Borris-Ileigh will contest the AIB All-Ireland senior club hurling final.They've between St Thomas' of Galway...
Kerry Schoolboys and Girls League Team Of The Week
Padraig Harnett reveals his VITHIT Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Team Of The Week
Team Tom McCarthys Round Out Weekend in Style
Team Tom McCarthys St Marys completed 2 wins in 2 days this afternoon.Yesterday they defeated Swords Thunder before facing Tipperary Knights this afternoon.Mary's winning...