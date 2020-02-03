reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday from 4.15 to 6.15pm followed by removal to St. John’s Curch, Tralee. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 10 O Clock. Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery.
Latest News
Catherine Dillon nee Foley, Balloonagh Estate, Tralee and formerly of Gleanaguillagh, Caragh Lake
reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday from 4.15 to 6.15pm followed by removal to St. John's Curch, Tralee. Requiem mass on...
Fianna Fáil leader says his party supports Shannon LNG
The Fianna Fáil leader says his party is in favour of the Shannon LNG development in North Kerry.Last month, the party's spokesperson on the...
Calls for Dutch experts to combat Rossbeigh erosion
A councillor is calling for Dutch expertise to be used to help save the sand dunes on a Kerry beach.Fianna Fail Cllr Michael Cahill...
Killarney hotel told their water bill will more than double within next three years
The manager of a Killarney hotel has been told their water bill will more than double within the next three years.In recent days, general...
23 patients waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry today
There are 23 patients waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry's Emergency Department today.That's according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives' Organisation.Nationally there are...
Latest Sports
County Committee To Decide Tonight On How Kerry Captains Are Chosen
County Committee will tonight decide how the captains of the Kerry Senior hurling & football teams are to be chosen in the future.At present...
Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBYIreland have been dealt a Six Nations blow with the news that centre Garry Ringrose will miss the upcoming matches against Wales and England.The...
Kerry Jockey Set To Miss Cheltenham
Jockey Jack Kennedy is set to miss the Cheltenham Festival after breaking his leg in a fall at Leopardstown.The Kerry native unseated in a...