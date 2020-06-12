Catherine Courtney, Caherfilane, Keel, Castlemaine.

Daughter of Daniel & Margaret and the dear sister of Marie, Helen and Thomas. Sadly missed by her loving family, her partner Tim, brothers in law Dev & Mark, Sister in law Úna, nephews Jeff & Thom, niece Seraphina, her cousins in Ireland, UK and America, uncles, aunts, many friends and neighbours.

A private family funeral will take place for Catherine with requiem mass live streamed on www.milltownlistryparish.com at 12 noon on Saturday. The funeral cortege will depart from her home after 11.15am to St. Gobnait’s Church, Boolteens, Keel, Castlemaine.

