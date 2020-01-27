Catherine Corcoran (ex N.T.), Boolteens East, Castlemaine & formerly of Ardcanaught, Castlemaine.

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Castlemaine, Tuesday evening (Jan 28th), from 5.30pm-8pm, followed by removal to St. Gobnait’s Church, Keel.  Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday (Jan 29th), at 12 noon.  Burial afterwards the adjoining cemetery.

