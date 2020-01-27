Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Castlemaine, Tuesday evening (Jan 28th), from 5.30pm-8pm, followed by removal to St. Gobnait’s Church, Keel. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday (Jan 29th), at 12 noon. Burial afterwards the adjoining cemetery.
Catherine Corcoran (ex N.T.), Boolteens East, Castlemaine & formerly of Ardcanaught, Castlemaine.
Kerry County Council error understood to have led to burial in wrong grave
Radio Kerry understands that Kerry County Council has carried out an exhumation and reburial of remains at John Paul II cemetery in Listowel in...
Morning Sports Update
BASKETBALLTributes have been pouring in for former basketball star Kobe Bryant, who has died in a helicopter crash in California.The 41-year-old, a five-time N-B-A...
Monday Local Badminton Fixtures & Results
Winners at the Ballyheigue club tournament:Div 3-Josie Gilbert (Ballyheigue ) & Annuscaul’s Aidan EvansDiv 4-Andrea Burke (Limerick) & Radek Chromski (Moyvane)Div 5-Charlotte Quinn...
Monday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
Kerry Airport Kerry Area BoardMENS DIVISION 2 POOL A: Glenbeigh Falcons 63, Cahersiveen 74MENS DIVISION 2 POOL B: St Josephs 91, St Brendans BC...
