Catherine (Cathy) Scannell (nee Flaherty) Skehenerin, Listowel & formerly of Bunagarha, Listowel & Tubbertureen, Moyvane.

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry Listowel on Sunday evening (Dec. 30th), from 4pm – 7pm. Removal from her Residence on Monday morning to St. Mary’s Church Listowel for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane.
Latest News
Stephen Byrne, Uncle Tom’s Cabin, Beenbane, Waterville
Reposing in Fitzgerald's Funeral Home tomorrow Sunday from 5pm to 7:45pm. Removal at 7:45pm to St. Finian's Church arriving at 8pm. Requiem Mass will...
19 returning emigrants on Kerry County Council’s housing waiting list
There are 19 returning emigrants currently on Kerry County Council's housing waiting list.The oldest application from an emigrant for a one-bedroom unit dates back...
Kerry Mountain Rescue responded to 44 call-outs over the past 12 months
Kerry Mountain Rescue responded to 44 call outs over the past 12 months, in what was a busy year for the team.They undertook search...
Margaret (Peggy) Leen née Fox, Clover Cottage, Knocknacaska, Kilflynn & formerly of Miltown Malbay,...
Reposing at McElligott's Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday evening from 5pm - 6.30pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Kilflynn on Monday morning...
Steve Burns , Glasnevin, Dublin & formerly of Lomanagh, Sneem.
Reposing at his home from 4pm - 8pm on Sunday (Dec.30th) . Funeral Mass will take place on Monday morning (Dec. 31st) at 11.30am in...
Latest Sports
Saturday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Denny U17 League 2-00 Rattoo Rovers v Dingle Bay Rovers, Venue Ballyduff .
Morning Sports Update
RUGBYLeinster will be looking to extend their lead even further at the top of Pro14 Conference B at Thomond Park this evening at 5.15Both...
Kerry Teams Play This Evening In Men’s Super League
Both Kerry teams play this evening in the Men’s Super League.Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin host UCC Demons at 7.15.Garvey’s Tralee Warriors are at CandS Neptune...