Catherine (Cathy) Scannell (nee Flaherty) Skehenerin, Listowel & formerly of Bunagarha, Listowel & Tubbertureen, Moyvane.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry Listowel on Sunday evening (Dec. 30th), from 4pm – 7pm.  Removal from her Residence on Monday morning to St. Mary’s Church Listowel for Requiem Mass at 11.30am.    Burial afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR