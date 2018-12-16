Catherine Casey, Rossmore, Firies, Killarney

Reposing at O’ Connors Funeral Home, Firies tomorrow Monday from 5:30pm to 8:00pm. Removal at 8:00pm to Church of St. Gertrude, Firies. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilnanare Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Palliative Care, University Hospital Kerry.

