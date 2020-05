People visiting parks around the county are being urged to take the necessary precautions.

Cathaoirleach of Killarney Michael Gleeson says, as the rules regarding outdoor activities are being relaxed, more people are visiting parks such as Killarney National Park.

He says parents should ensure children are properly dressed in order to minimise the possibility of being infected by a tick and contracting Lyme disease.

The Independent Alliance councillor says Lyme disease can be debilitating.