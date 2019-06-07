Cathaoirleach of Kerry to be decided at first meeting of newly elected KCC

The first meeting of the newly elected Kerry County Council will take place in Tralee today.

All 33 councillors will be in attendance in County Buildings for the election of the Cathaoirleach and Leas-Cathaoirleach of Kerry.

Positions on various committees will also be filled today, following the recent local elections.





The newly-elected Kerry County Council comprises of 10 Fianna Fáil members, 9 Independents, 7 Fine Gael members, 4 from Sinn Féin, two from Labour and one from the Kerry Independent Alliance.

It’s understood that Fianna Fail and Fine Gael have formed a pact to control power on the newly elected council.

Negotiations took place between the parties and it is believed they will again share power in Aras an Chontae, as they did in the previous local authority.

It is understood that Fianna Fail Cllr Niall Kelleher will be put forward today to become Cathaoirleach.

Along with the election of the Cathaoirleach and Leas Cathaoirleach, appointments will also be made to various committees including the Strategic Policy Committee, Local Development Committee and Joint Policing Committee.

Council members will also be appointed as representatives to a range of groups including the Regional Health Forum, Southern Regional Task Force and Local Authority Members’ Association.

Members of each of the five Municipal Districts will meet on Friday, June 14th and the Mayor of Tralee along with Cathaoirligh and Leas-Cathaoirligh for each area will then be elected.