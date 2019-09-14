Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council said Dublin’s Lord Mayor not expecting Kerry’s football final performance

The Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council has jokingly said Dublin’s Lord Mayor was shaken after Kerry and Dublin’s epic All-Ireland Football Final draw.

Paul McAuliffe, the Lord Mayor of Dublin, sent an invite to Cathaoirleach Niall Kelleher, inviting the Fianna Fáil councillor to stay in the Mansion House prior to the All-Ireland Football Final weekend earlier this month.

However, the Lord Mayor replaced the letter ‘s’ with the number 5, in reference to Dublin’s attempts to win an historic five-in-a-row.

Cathaoirleach Niall Kelleher, who took up the offer, says Dublin’s first citizen wasn’t expecting the result.