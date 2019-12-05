Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council slams Irish Rail approach to free travel pass

By
radiokerrynews
-
Mayor of Kerry - Cllr Niall Kelleher (Fianna Fáil) Killarney area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©

The Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council says free travel is being eroded and limited by Irish Rail.

Cllr Niall Kelleher says he is aware of people who have the free travel pass being forced to pay full price for train journeys.

The Fianna Fail councillor says it is despicable to treat pensioners in such a fashion.

Irish Rail says there are a certain amount of free travel seat reservation allocations on services and when these are gone passengers can use the low fare option.

Cllr Niall Kelleher this is a way of restricting free travel:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR