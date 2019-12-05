Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council slams Irish Rail approach to free travel pass

The Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council says free travel is being eroded and limited by Irish Rail.

Cllr Niall Kelleher says he is aware of people who have the free travel pass being forced to pay full price for train journeys.

The Fianna Fail councillor says it is despicable to treat pensioners in such a fashion.

Irish Rail says there are a certain amount of free travel seat reservation allocations on services and when these are gone passengers can use the low fare option.

Cllr Niall Kelleher this is a way of restricting free travel: