Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council congratulates Kerry groups at Pride of Place Awards

The Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council has congratulated three Kerry community groups which were honoured at the annual Pride of Place awards.

Blackwater Women’s Group and Maharees Coastal Area received a Special Award for their work while Killorglin’s K-Fest was runner-up up in the Creative Place Initiative category.

Members of the groups joined with 800 community heroes from across the country at the awards held in Cork.





The Pride of Place awards celebrate the work of community groups that make local neighbourhoods a better place to live in, work in or visit.