Cathaoirleach of KCC says county needs two vaccination centres

The Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council says Kerry deserves and needs two vaccination centres.

It follows comments from Fine Gael TD for Mayo Michael Ring who is criticising the national network of vaccination centres.

Deputy Michael Ring told the Irish Independent the vaccination centre locations are “pure discrimination” adding that the people of rural Ireland are being treated as second class citizens and the people of Mayo as third class.

Deputy Ring pointed to Wicklow, the constituency of Health Minister Stephen Donnelly having two centres, while Mayo has just one.

He also said Kerry has two planned centres in Tralee and Killarney, which are only 21 miles from each other.

However, Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council and Fine Gael Cllr Patrick Connor-Scarteen disagrees with Deputy Ring.

He says the Killarney centre will serve south and east Kerry, while Tralee will be used by people in the north and west of the county.

Cllr Connor-Scarteen says he is grateful that there are two centres in Kerry and in an ideal world every town would have a centre, but this is not possible.