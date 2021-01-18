Cathaoirleach apologises to anyone who suffered in mother and baby homes

The Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council has apologised to anyone who suffered in mother and baby Homes.

Cllr Patrick O’Connor Scarteen made the comments at the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council where he expressed his solidarity with survivors.

Cathaoirleach Cllr Patrick O’Connor-Scarteen said it’s important to acknowledge that Kerry County Council, like local authorities across the country, had a role in the provision of healthcare and hospital services until 1970, when the health boards took over.

The Fine Gael councillor said the Commission of Investigation report into mother and baby Homes highlights a very dark and distressing time in our history and he expressed solidarity with those who suffered abuse and torment over many years.

He said many babies and children, including those from Kerry, died tragically in heart-breaking and appalling conditions.

In 2018, then Cathaoirleach and now Education Minister Norma Foley issued an apology following a documentary on the case of Peggy McCarthy of Listowel; Patrick O’Connor-Scarteen said it was appropriate to restate the apology.

He said he wanted to reiterate the deep regret, sadness and sorrow over the failure to protect the most vulnerable citizens.

The Mayor says the tragic stories are a constant reminder to ensure an ongoing public service culture in Kerry which aims to prevent discrimination and to protect the human right of all citizens.