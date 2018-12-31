Most categories of crime on the increase in Kerry

Most categories of crime are on the increase in Kerry.

There was increase in most types of crime in the county in 2018, including property crime, burglary, theft of vehicles, theft from shops and crimes against person.

Property crime increased by 5%, with over 1,200 offences; burglary increased by 3% to nearly 250; and thefts from shops increased by 2%.

The Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Garda Division, Tom Myers, says despite the increases, there are still some positives to take from the year.