Castlemaine Wastewater Treatment Plant upgrade completed

A major upgrade to Castlemaine Wastewater Treatment Plant has been completed.

Irish Water says the new sewerage scheme will allow the village to grow while protecting the River Maine, Castlemaine Harbour and Inch Beach.

The plant cost €6.6 million and was completed by Glan Agua Limited.

It will bring an end to the discharge of poorly treated effluent to the River Maine; all wastewater will now be fully compliant with EU regulations.

Kerry Fine Gael TD, Brendan Griffin has welcomed the development.