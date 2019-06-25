Castlemaine to get new €6 million waste water treatment plant

Irish Water is to begin work on a new €6 million wastewater treatment plant and network improvements in Castlemaine in the coming weeks.

Existing wastewater infrastructure in Castlemaine is overloaded and outdated.

Irish Water is to invest over 6.6 million euro in the project which will provide a new wastewater treatment plant at Castemaine.

It will also involve building a new pumping station with storm water storage and replacing over 660 metres of sewer. The plant has been designed to allow further expansion at a later date if required.

Irish Water says once finished the new project will protect the water quality in the River Maine and Castlemaine Harbour, meet legal requirements and have the capacity to meet future growth.

Glan Agua has been awarded the contract to deliver the project, and work will commence in the coming weeks.

Junior Minister for Tourism and Sport Brendan Giffin and TD Michael Healy Rae have welcomed the announcement.