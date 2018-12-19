Castlemaine childcare service to remain open for foreseeable future

A childcare service in mid-Kerry, that was threatened with closure, will stay open for the foreseeable future.

Maine Valley Family Centre provides pre-school and after-school services in Castlemaine.

Last week, parents received letters from the board of the family centre informing them that the service would close on December 21st.





However, this has been averted.

The board of Maine Valley Family Centre wrote to parents informing them that childcare services would have to close because they were unable to recruit a manager to run the facility which has been in operation for 27 years.

Around 34 children use the pre-school and after-school services in the community childcare facility in Castlemaine and it’s understood there are five childcare staff, two of whom are employed through a community employment scheme.

It’s believed staff were only notified last week of the planned December 21st closure.

The board has not commented.

Following meetings involving parents, the board and other stakeholders, it’s been agreed that childcare services will reopen, as normal, after Christmas while efforts are intensified to recruit a childcare centre manager.

It’s understood that Kerry County Childcare Committee has also offered its support in the recruitment process.

Therefore, childcare services will continue for the foreseeable future. One option being examined is that parents would have oversight in the provision and management of childcare at Maine Valley Family Centre.