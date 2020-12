Someone will receive an early Christmas present this morning, after a one million Euro Lotto prize was won in Kerry last night.

The winning Lotto Plus One ticket was sold in Whyte’s Centra in Castleisland in the mid-week Lotto draw.

Meanwhile, there was no winner of last night’s Lotto jackpot worth over four million Euro

The numbers drawn were 22 30 33, 39 40 and 45.

The bonus number was 38.