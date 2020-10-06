Castleisland Saint John of God service user makes appeal to Government and HSE

A client of the Saint John of God day service in Castleisland is appealing to the Government and the HSE to retain services and funding.

Saint John of God Community Services works with people with intellectual disabilities.

Last week it announced it was ending its service arrangement with the HSE by October 2021.





Noreen Maguire, who has cerebral palsy, attends the day facility run by the organisation in An Ríocht, Castleisland.

She, along with other clients and their families, are worried the transfer will lead to a reduction of services, and potential funding cuts could affect the quality of care.